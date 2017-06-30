The Latest: Officials identify driver killed in bus crash
Officials have identified the bus driver killed in a rollover on Interstate 10 as a 55-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr says Donna M. Howard was partially ejected from the vehicle early Monday after losing control when its left front tire failed.
