The hosts of WLUW's Abstract Science ...

The hosts of WLUW's Abstract Science reflect on the electronic ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

At 10 AM on Thursday, July 6, Chris Widman, Henry Self, Luke Stokes, and Joshua P. Ferguson will settle into the studio for WLUW 88.7 FM at Loyola University's School of Communications-they'll have to get comfortable, because they're planning to stick around till 6 AM the following day. The DJs regularly appear on WLUW as the hosts of Abstract Science , a program that's focused on the breadth of electronic music rather than a specific genre beneath that large umbrella, but their block usually takes up the last two hours of Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10) 6 hr Green forests 41
Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case 20 hr Pam Thomason 1
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) 20 hr crip 237
Swingers (Jul '09) Sun mike 41
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) Jul 1 Just more info 128
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 29 Kebabs121 8
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jun 28 poor kids 340
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,525 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC