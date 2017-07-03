The hosts of WLUW's Abstract Science reflect on the electronic ...
At 10 AM on Thursday, July 6, Chris Widman, Henry Self, Luke Stokes, and Joshua P. Ferguson will settle into the studio for WLUW 88.7 FM at Loyola University's School of Communications-they'll have to get comfortable, because they're planning to stick around till 6 AM the following day. The DJs regularly appear on WLUW as the hosts of Abstract Science , a program that's focused on the breadth of electronic music rather than a specific genre beneath that large umbrella, but their block usually takes up the last two hours of Thursday night.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Green forests
|41
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|20 hr
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|crip
|237
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Sun
|mike
|41
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|Just more info
|128
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 29
|Kebabs121
|8
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 28
|poor kids
|340
