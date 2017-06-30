Potential risk falls through cracks in Northland
The creek is a seven-mile stretch of water in Platte County, going through Kansas City and Riverside, next to a popular trail. "My daughter came across, accidentally, a warning that said that you shouldn't wade in the water because of a high level of E. coli and it wasn't safe," Thompson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Toni Anderson's mother plans to file lawsuit
|11 hr
|commenters
|1
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|13 hr
|Chasing ghosts
|39
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Dev1627
|153
|Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10)
|Jul 3
|Green forests
|41
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|Jul 3
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jul 3
|crip
|237
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC