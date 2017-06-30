ONTD Original: Underrated Black Sitcoms
Remember Martin, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Living Single, Girlfriends, A Different World, The Steve Harvey Show, Bernie Mac Show, Sister Sister, and more awesome black sitcoms were on television. Or remember when there was television channels that had an abundance of shows with a predominately black cast on channels like UPN/The WB and few times with a main networks having these shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Toni Anderson's mother plans to file lawsuit
|5 hr
|commenters
|1
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Chasing ghosts
|39
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Dev1627
|153
|Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10)
|Jul 3
|Green forests
|41
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|Jul 3
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jul 3
|crip
|237
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC