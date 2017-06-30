Myshia Neely of Kansas City, Missouri drowned near Bob Hall Pier on Tuesday.
Darick Neely says his cousin, 34-year-old Myshia Neely, from Kansas City, Missouri, along with her father, brother and 16-year old son from Dallas, came to Corpus Christi to visit the beach. Her plan was to return to Dallas Wednesday and return home to Kansas City on Thursday.
