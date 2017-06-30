More than 63K Missouri seniors to lose prescription aid

More than 63,000 low-income Missouri seniors on Saturday will be cut off from state aid that helps pay for prescription medications after lawmakers this year slashed the program in response to sluggish state revenues. Roughly a quarter of those who had been receiving aid will be cut off, and the state's aging advocates have been bombarded with phone calls from worried seniors wondering how they'll pay for medications.

