Missouri man accused of molesting toddler while baby-sitting

A suburban Kansas City, Missouri, man is jailed on $250,000 bond after being accused of molesting a couple's 1-year-old girl he was baby-sitting before being pummeled by the girl's father. KMBC-TV reports that Clay County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Jayson Newlun with statutory sodomy.

