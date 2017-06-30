KCPS seeks volunteers for mentoring program
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Public School leaders are inviting individuals, nonprofits, and businesses to volunteer for the district's new mentoring program that begins this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|23 hr
|Dev1627
|153
|Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Green forests
|41
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|Jul 3
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jul 3
|crip
|237
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Jul 2
|mike
|41
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|Just more info
|128
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 29
|Kebabs121
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC