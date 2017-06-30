KC rattled after violent holiday weekend
Flood Warning issued July 2 at 11:09AM CDT expiring July 4 at 3:24AM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline Flood Warning issued July 2 at 11:09AM CDT expiring July 3 at 4:46AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:43AM CDT expiring July 4 at 4:05PM CDT in effect for: Platte Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:43AM CDT expiring July 4 at 10:21PM CDT in effect for: Platte Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 3 at 9:33PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 6 at 9:13AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 4 at 3:10PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 5 at 6:01PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:47PM CDT ... (more)
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|2 hr
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|crip
|237
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Sun
|mike
|41
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Just more info
|128
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 29
|Kebabs121
|8
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 28
|poor kids
|340
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Emilee
|186
