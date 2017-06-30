KC rattled after violent holiday weekend

Flood Warning issued July 2 at 11:09AM CDT expiring July 4 at 3:24AM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline Flood Warning issued July 2 at 11:09AM CDT expiring July 3 at 4:46AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:43AM CDT expiring July 4 at 4:05PM CDT in effect for: Platte Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:43AM CDT expiring July 4 at 10:21PM CDT in effect for: Platte Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 3 at 9:33PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 6 at 9:13AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 4 at 3:10PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 5 at 6:01PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:47PM CDT ... (more)

