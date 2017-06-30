Indiana Inmate Sentenced For Threaten...

Indiana Inmate Sentenced For Threatening Judges In Missouri Thursday, July 6

Indiana An Indiana prison inmate who admitted mailing death threats to three federal judges in Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars without parole.

