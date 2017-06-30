Gates of Paradise to be Installed at ...

Gates of Paradise to be Installed at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City

The 17-foot-tall gilded doors, weighing 4 1/2 tons, are casts of the original doors created in the 15th-century workshop of sculptor Lorenzo Ghiberti for the east facade of the Baptistery of the Duomo in Florence, Italy. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - A massive pair of monumental bronze doors considered to be the defining moment of the Italian Renaissance is a promised gift to The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, an acquisition made possible by museum Trustee Paul DeBruce and his wife, Linda Woodsmall-DeBruce.

