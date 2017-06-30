Frontier A320 near Kansas City on Jul...

Frontier A320 near Kansas City on Jul 2nd 2017, cracked windshield

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration N203FR performing flight F9-722 from Denver,CO to Washington National,DC , was enroute at FL350 about 80nm northwest of Kansas City,MO when the crew reported a cracked windshield and decided to divert to Kansas City for a safe landing about 30 minutes later. A replacement A320-200 registration N236FR reached Washington with a delay of 3:20 hours.

