Frontier A320 near Kansas City on Jul 2nd 2017, cracked windshield
A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration N203FR performing flight F9-722 from Denver,CO to Washington National,DC , was enroute at FL350 about 80nm northwest of Kansas City,MO when the crew reported a cracked windshield and decided to divert to Kansas City for a safe landing about 30 minutes later. A replacement A320-200 registration N236FR reached Washington with a delay of 3:20 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|19 min
|Janam
|152
|Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10)
|22 hr
|Green forests
|41
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|Mon
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Mon
|crip
|237
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Jul 2
|mike
|41
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|Just more info
|128
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 29
|Kebabs121
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC