Fried chicken restaurant orders up another area location

A Louisiana-based fried chicken chain has ordered up another area location. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers broke ground on its fourth Kansas City-area restaurant at 8771 N. Ambassador Drive near Zona Rosa and plans an October opening.

