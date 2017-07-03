Fried chicken restaurant orders up another area location
A Louisiana-based fried chicken chain has ordered up another area location. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers broke ground on its fourth Kansas City-area restaurant at 8771 N. Ambassador Drive near Zona Rosa and plans an October opening.
