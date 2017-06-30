Dishonest job candidates fall to integrity tests
Employers can save money on their workers compensation costs by weeding out dishonest employees or those likely to malinger during their recovery periods before even hiring them. Independent university studies have demonstrated the value of integrity tests that screen for hostility, drug and alcohol abuse, theft and lying in the pre-employment phase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|6 hr
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|crip
|237
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Sun
|mike
|41
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Just more info
|128
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 29
|Kebabs121
|8
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 28
|poor kids
|340
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Emilee
|186
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC