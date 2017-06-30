Dishonest job candidates fall to inte...

Dishonest job candidates fall to integrity tests

Employers can save money on their workers compensation costs by weeding out dishonest employees or those likely to malinger during their recovery periods before even hiring them. Independent university studies have demonstrated the value of integrity tests that screen for hostility, drug and alcohol abuse, theft and lying in the pre-employment phase.

