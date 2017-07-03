Abbott's East Crossroads abatement ge...

Abbott's East Crossroads abatement gets capped

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The 75 percent cap on property tax abatements and diversions adopted via a Kansas City incentive-reform ordinance in October finally has been applied despite a developer's request for a larger break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10) 15 hr Green forests 41
Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case Mon Pam Thomason 1
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Mon crip 237
Swingers (Jul '09) Sun mike 41
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) Jul 1 Just more info 128
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 29 Kebabs121 8
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jun 28 poor kids 340
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,408 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC