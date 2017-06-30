1 killed, 8 injured in bus rollover o...

1 killed, 8 injured in bus rollover on Arizona freeway

A bus driver was killed and eight passengers injured Monday when a tire failed and the driver lost control of the bus carrying support staff from an Illinois drum corps. The bus drove over the median before tumbling onto its left side shortly after 4 a.m. Monday on Interstate 10 about 10 miles from the Arizona-California border, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr said.

