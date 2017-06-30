Woman sues Uber, says driver sexually...

Woman sues Uber, says driver sexually assaulted her

18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is suing Uber, alleging that a driver who served prison time for attempted murder sexually assaulted her in January after dropping her off at home. The Kansas City Star reports that the woman alleges the driver took her to various locations that evening and persuaded her to let him use her bathroom when he took her home.

