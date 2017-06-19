Woman faces charges after son found dead

Woman faces charges after son found dead

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

On June 13, Kansas City police officers responded to a home in the 5800 block of North London Ave. on a reported dead body. When officers arrived they found the victim, who family identified to 41 Action News as 8-year-old Audrick Warren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Thu MkC 169
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Thu Crazy 151
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Thu cbm 232
Help finding Addy Jun 21 Addy44 1
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Jun 20 CJK1988 36
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Pain Meds,OPIATES AND OTHERS Jun 18 Onlineshopx 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC