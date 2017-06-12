What's up KC? Lineup for your June 16...

What's up KC? Lineup for your June 16 weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NBC Action News

Boulevardia This weekend is Father's Day and you can spend some quality time with dad at Boulevardia! It's a festival that combines the best aspects of beer, food and music! This year the event will be held in the Stockyards District. Chow Down Downtown The first ever downtown Overland Park food crawl takes places this Saturday from 2 5 p.m.! For $25 you can sample small bites and drinks at the participating eateries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) Jun 15 Jayhawks913 12
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Jun 15 Jayhawks913 35
H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16) Jun 15 Jayhawks913 8
Help me find stuff Jun 15 Jayhawks913 20
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jun 9 Guyfromkc88 62
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Jun 9 Anonymous 168
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC