Wedding: Rivard-Stanze
Kelly Rivard, of Kansas City, Mo., and Joshua Stanze, of Kansas City, Mo., were married April 29 at the the Old Mill Emporium in Parkville, Mo., with the reception following. Pastor Jane Fisler-Hoffman officiated the ceremony.
