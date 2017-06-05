Upcoming series against Houston will ...

Upcoming series against Houston will help determine the rest of the season

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Royals Review

Houston comes into Kansas City this week with the best record in baseball and on a 10 game winning streak. The Royals are staring down the barrel at a 4 game series with the Astros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) 11 hr Truth 167
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) 12 hr Charles Porter 24
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) 18 hr henry 184
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Sat Beware 339
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jun 3 Handfulforever 57
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC