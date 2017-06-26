Two corrections officers among four c...

Two corrections officers among four charged with corruption at Jackson County Jail

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

Two corrections officers at the Jackson County Detention Center are among four persons charged in a bribery scheme to smuggle contraband cell phones and other items to inmates. Approximately 200 law enforcement officers and federal agents participated in a raid Monday morning at the detention center and the arrests of the four defendants as part of an ongoing investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
abdl (Jan '15) 7 hr ForeverKid17 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr True That 20,946
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) 20 hr crip 236
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Sun Kebabs121 38
Help with H plug Sun Kebabs121 3
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Sun Kebabs121 65
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) Sun Jayhawks913 15
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC