Trump's 'big story' on unmasking might reveal more on ties to Russia
President Trump once again denounced the intelligence community in a tweet on Thursday, calling the "big storya the 'unmasking and surveillance' that took place during the Obama administration." He's harkening back to an oldie but goodie: The so-called scandal in which former National Security Adviser Susan Rice unmasked identities of Trump's transition team in intelligence reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Beware
|339
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Handfulforever
|57
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|May 28
|William Sollenberger
|3
|i-435
|May 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|May 27
|GreyWolf62
|127
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC