The Wall That Heals travels to University of Central Missouri

One hundred and three Patriot Guard Riders, from Kansas City, and area law enforcement escort the Wall That Heals into Warrensburg Wednesday morning. Patrick O'Neill, left, of Arlington, Virginia, the site manager for the The Wall That Heals, shakes hands with Patriot Guard Riders Senior Ride Captain Randy "Pops" Vogel, of Kansas City, Wednesday morning at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

