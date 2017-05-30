the Kansas City News Link Cleanup

Hottie Gemma is a fitness babe movie star but we still admire her modeling goodness which inspires tonight's collection of all the important Kansas City mainstream media news links that's a bit more important than social media junk content or the hopelessly clogged news sites. Take a look: If tonight's First Friday seems more crowded than usual, well, it is - thanks to the annual Crossroads Flock Party, which takes over the intersection of 19th Street and Wyandotte from 5 to 11 p.m. June 2. Pay for Amazon warehouse workers at its facilities in Kansas come in on the low end among U.S. warehouses, according to the company's job postings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.