the Kansas City News Link Cleanup

Hottie Gemma is a fitness babe movie star but we still admire her modeling goodness which inspires tonight's collection of all the important Kansas City mainstream media news links that's a bit more important than social media junk content or the hopelessly clogged news sites. Take a look: If tonight's First Friday seems more crowded than usual, well, it is - thanks to the annual Crossroads Flock Party, which takes over the intersection of 19th Street and Wyandotte from 5 to 11 p.m. June 2. Pay for Amazon warehouse workers at its facilities in Kansas come in on the low end among U.S. warehouses, according to the company's job postings.

News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 4 hr Beware 339
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 13 hr Handfulforever 57
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska May 28 William Sollenberger 3
i-435 May 28 Anonymous 1
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) May 27 GreyWolf62 127
