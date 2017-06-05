The Kansas City News Link Clean-Up

The Kansas City News Link Clean-Up

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in south Kansas City. The fire broke out sometime before 3:30 p.m. at Three Fountains Apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Wed yup 61
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Tue Truth 167
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Mon Charles Porter 24
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) Jun 5 henry 184
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jun 3 Beware 339
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jackson County was issued at June 08 at 2:55PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC