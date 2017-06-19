The Kansas City Midday Link Look
When did we stop telling folk tales? The days of white-haired elders sitting by fires under the stars recounting local legends might be over, but storytelling and oral traditions aren't. In fact, Kansas City playwright Lindsay Adams has created her own folk tale.
