The Kansas City Friday Night Write-Up
If Kansas City had a soundtrack, Craig Smith would probably create it. Smith is a local rapper and producer whose music has been picked up by Fox's "Star" and "Empire," Starz' "Power," TNT and Lionsgate Films.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16)
|56 min
|Anonymous
|10
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|37
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|14
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Thu
|MkC
|169
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Crazy
|151
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Thu
|cbm
|232
|Help finding Addy
|Jun 21
|Addy44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC