The Kansas City Friday Night Write-Up

The Kansas City Friday Night Write-Up

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

If Kansas City had a soundtrack, Craig Smith would probably create it. Smith is a local rapper and producer whose music has been picked up by Fox's "Star" and "Empire," Starz' "Power," TNT and Lionsgate Films.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16) 56 min Anonymous 10
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 1 hr Anonymous 37
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) 1 hr Anonymous 14
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Thu MkC 169
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Thu Crazy 151
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Thu cbm 232
Help finding Addy Jun 21 Addy44 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC