The Kansas City Friday Early Look
LENEXA, Kan. - If you drove by Shelter #1 at Shawnee Mission Park around noon on Thursday, you wouldn't think anything of the group of citizens gathered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|MkC
|169
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|23 hr
|Crazy
|151
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Thu
|cbm
|232
|Help finding Addy
|Wed
|Addy44
|1
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jun 20
|CJK1988
|36
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Pain Meds,OPIATES AND OTHERS
|Jun 18
|Onlineshopx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC