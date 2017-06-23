The Barn Players Plan Move to Downtow...

The Barn Players Plan Move to Downtown Kansas City in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

This will involve moving from their Mission, KS location to downtown Kansas City, MO in January, 2018. The Barn Players new address at the Arts Asylum will be: 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Thu MkC 169
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Thu Crazy 151
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Thu cbm 232
Help finding Addy Jun 21 Addy44 1
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Jun 20 CJK1988 36
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Pain Meds,OPIATES AND OTHERS Jun 18 Onlineshopx 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC