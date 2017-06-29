Tech N9ne Is Officially A Platinum-Selling Artist
Back in September 2016, HipHopDX made a case for Tech N9ne being the greatest rapper of all time on an episode of The Breakdown. With 11 solo studio albums, seven collaborative records - including 2017's Dominion - and the undeniable success of his Strange Music, Inc. imprint, his track record speaks for itself.
