Table of Experts: Health Care - Innov...

Table of Experts: Health Care - Innovation in a Time of Uncertainty

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Business Journal

While lawmakers and pundits sort out the pros and cons of the latest health care plan, local organizations continue to strive to provide the best health care possible for the Kansas City community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) May 29 Guyfromkc88 54
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska May 28 William Sollenberger 3
i-435 May 28 Anonymous 1
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) May 27 GreyWolf62 127
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 27 Passingby 338
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC