Summit Christian Academy Names Cordell Dick as the New Director of Major Gifts
Summit Christian Academy has named Cordell Dick, CPA, CFRE as the new Director of Major Gifts. Cordell brings more than 30 years of experience in fundraising, consulting, and financial management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Guyfromkc88
|62
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|168
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Fri
|emily
|185
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC