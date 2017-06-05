Shock!!! Kansas City Hot Pussy Charge...

Shock!!! Kansas City Hot Pussy Charge and Today's Top Crime Links

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Police cited a man for 'cruelty to animals; failure to provide well-being' on Monday, after a cat was reportedly left inside a hot car for at least two-and-a-half hours. According to police, someone called officers to the 9800 block of W. Prosecutors allege that a Kansas City man passed a note to a 7-Eleven clerk during an robbery attempt that read: "Give me the money or catch a bullet."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 5 hr yup 61
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Tue Truth 167
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Mon Charles Porter 24
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) Mon henry 184
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jun 3 Beware 339
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC