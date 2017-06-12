Prison term recommended for 19-year-o...

Prison term recommended for 19-year-old in Missouri killing

Read more: News Tribune

A jury is recommending a 32-year prison sentence for a Kansas City man convicted in the fatal shooting of a suburban father who had been trying to sell a gun on a grocery store's parking lot. Jackson County jurors made the punishment recommendation Monday, three days after finding 19-year-old Fazon Swinton guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a shooting.

Kansas City, MO

