Prison term recommended for 19-year-old in Missouri killing

A jury is recommending a 32-year prison sentence for a Kansas City man convicted in the fatal shooting of a suburban father who had been trying to sell a gun on a grocery store's parking lot. Jackson County jurors made the punishment recommendation Monday, three days after finding 19-year-old Fazon Swinton guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a shooting.

