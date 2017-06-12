Prison term recommended for 19-year-old in Missouri killing
A jury is recommending a 32-year prison sentence for a Kansas City man convicted in the fatal shooting of a suburban father who had been trying to sell a gun on a grocery store's parking lot. Jackson County jurors made the punishment recommendation Monday, three days after finding 19-year-old Fazon Swinton guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jun 9
|Guyfromkc88
|62
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Jun 9
|Anonymous
|168
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|emily
|185
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC