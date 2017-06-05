Police look for car in Clint's Comics...

Police look for car in Clint's Comics case

10 hrs ago

Kansas City police are asking for help to identify the suspect vehicle in the shoplifting and death investigation at Clint's Comic Books. On May 12, the suspect entered the store, grabbed a handful of comic books and ran from the business, according to police.

