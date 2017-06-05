Police look for car in Clint's Comics case
Kansas City police are asking for help to identify the suspect vehicle in the shoplifting and death investigation at Clint's Comic Books. On May 12, the suspect entered the store, grabbed a handful of comic books and ran from the business, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|Aceboogie87
|60
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|20 hr
|Truth
|167
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Charles Porter
|24
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Mon
|henry
|184
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC