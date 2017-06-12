Police investigate triple cutting in ...

Police investigate triple cutting in Midtown KC

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

Police said at least three people were cut near 37th Street and Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) 14 hr Jayhawks913 12
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 14 hr Jayhawks913 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr ThomasA 20,936
H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16) 17 hr Jayhawks913 8
Help me find stuff 17 hr Jayhawks913 20
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jun 9 Guyfromkc88 62
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Jun 9 Anonymous 168
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC