Outstanding Community Service Honored
June 22, 2017 Brad and Sandy Cox, Heartland Humanitarians of the Year Each year the Truman Heartland Community Foundation recognizes individuals and companies who have made a significant philanthropic impact in Eastern Jackson County and surrounding areas, making the community a better place to live, work, and play. The Community Foundation is pleased to present this year's Heartland Humanitarians, Corporate Citizen and Professional Advisor of the Year.
