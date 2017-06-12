New KC apartment met with support, opposition
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 15 at 9:35PM CDT expiring June 15 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Atchison, Holt, Nodaway Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 15 at 9:28PM CDT expiring June 15 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Platte, Ray Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 15 at 7:08PM CDT expiring June 16 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Saint Clair, Vernon Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 15 at 7:07PM CDT expiring June 16 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 15 at 7:07PM CDT expiring June 16 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan, Worth KANSAS CITY, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16)
|23 hr
|Jayhawks913
|12
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Jayhawks913
|35
|H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Jayhawks913
|8
|Help me find stuff
|Thu
|Jayhawks913
|20
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jun 9
|Guyfromkc88
|62
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Jun 9
|Anonymous
|168
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC