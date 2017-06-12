New KC apartment met with support, opposition

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 15 at 9:35PM CDT expiring June 15 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Atchison, Holt, Nodaway Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 15 at 9:28PM CDT expiring June 15 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Platte, Ray Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 15 at 7:08PM CDT expiring June 16 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Saint Clair, Vernon Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 15 at 7:07PM CDT expiring June 16 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 15 at 7:07PM CDT expiring June 16 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan, Worth KANSAS CITY, Mo.

