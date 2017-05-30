New autism resource to connect rural ...

New autism resource to connect rural doctors with experts

With the help of video conference training for health care providers, wait lists may soon be a thing of the past for autism patients in rural communities. "If I am able to interpret what's going on with a patient and provide them service quicker, I've cut their journey in half," said Dr. Jasmine El Khatib, pediatrician at Community Health Center in Jefferson City.

