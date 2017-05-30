New autism resource to connect rural doctors with experts
With the help of video conference training for health care providers, wait lists may soon be a thing of the past for autism patients in rural communities. "If I am able to interpret what's going on with a patient and provide them service quicker, I've cut their journey in half," said Dr. Jasmine El Khatib, pediatrician at Community Health Center in Jefferson City.
