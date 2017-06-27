NAACP: state's discrimination bill is 'civil rights issue'

Pat Rowe Kerr, background left, looks on as Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel addresses the media as the NAACP held a press conference in the third floor rotunda Tuesday to voice their opposition to Senate Bill 43. About 30 people led by the Missouri NAACP rallied at the Capitol on Tuesday to make an impassioned plea to Gov. Eric Greitens to veto Senate Bill 43. The bill would raise the standard of proof for employment discrimination lawsuits. Opponents argue it would strip protections from Missouri workers and leave them vulnerable to workplace harassment and discrimination.

