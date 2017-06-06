My Soul Has Been Anchored'; theme for Juneteenth
With just one week away the 17th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off on Thursday, June 8 with the annual Jeopardy trivia contest. The event will take place at 6 p.m., Schnell Hall, 302 Villers Drive, and Fayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|yup
|61
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Truth
|167
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Charles Porter
|24
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Mon
|henry
|184
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC