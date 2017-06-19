MO Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Warehouse Blaze
June 20--When David Morantz saw a picture of a familiar building burning on Twitter, he saw a piece of family history going up in smoke. The 41-year-old went to a friend's office on the 12th floor of a building near Crown Center to see the smoke and flames for himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help finding Addy
|8 hr
|Addy44
|1
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Tue
|CJK1988
|36
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Pain Meds,OPIATES AND OTHERS
|Jun 18
|Onlineshopx
|1
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16)
|Jun 15
|Jayhawks913
|12
|H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16)
|Jun 15
|Jayhawks913
|8
|Help me find stuff
|Jun 15
|Jayhawks913
|20
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC