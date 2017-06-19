MO Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Wa...

MO Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Warehouse Blaze

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

June 20--When David Morantz saw a picture of a familiar building burning on Twitter, he saw a piece of family history going up in smoke. The 41-year-old went to a friend's office on the 12th floor of a building near Crown Center to see the smoke and flames for himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help finding Addy 8 hr Addy44 1
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Tue CJK1988 36
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Pain Meds,OPIATES AND OTHERS Jun 18 Onlineshopx 1
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) Jun 15 Jayhawks913 12
H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16) Jun 15 Jayhawks913 8
Help me find stuff Jun 15 Jayhawks913 20
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC