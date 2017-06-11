Missouri man freed after 17 years in prison once police find his look-alike

A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime. Richard Anthony Jones, of Kansas City, Missouri, always maintained he didn't commit the robbery and two years ago asked two organizations that advocate for inmates for help proving his innocence.

