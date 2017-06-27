Metro police agencies advocating for ...

Metro police agencies advocating for gun locks

20 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

After a child was shot and killed by another child on a Kansas City, Missouri playground, local police forces are encouraging gun owners to pick up a free gun lock. Police haven't said how or where the boy got the gun, but the fact he had access to one has parents concerned for their kids' safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

