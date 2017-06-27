Metro police agencies advocating for gun locks
After a child was shot and killed by another child on a Kansas City, Missouri playground, local police forces are encouraging gun owners to pick up a free gun lock. Police haven't said how or where the boy got the gun, but the fact he had access to one has parents concerned for their kids' safety.
