Man charged with hate crime in Olathe shooting
A Kansas man charged with fatally shooting an Indian national at a suburban Kansas City bar has been indicted on federal hate crime and firearms charges. The man allegedly killed and another wounded by Purinton on Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, were Indian nationals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|62
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|168
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|emily
|185
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC