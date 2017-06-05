Man charged after threatening to kill...

Man charged after threatening to kill employees over vehicle repossession

A local man has been charged with harassment and terroristic threats after threatening to kill people and plant bombs after being told his car would have to be repossessed. According to the probable cause statement, on June 2 at 10:32 a.m., officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department went to Auto Bank KC on a call about harassment or threats.

