Man accused of kidnapping sister to stop her wedding
A Jamesport, Missouri man has been charged with kidnapping his sister to keep her from getting married, reports CBS Kansas City, Missouri affiliate KCTV. Conrad Kaufman, 25, is accused of kidnapping his sister, Cindy Kaufman, and holding her against her will in his truck.
