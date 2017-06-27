Man accused of fatally shooting man h...

Man accused of fatally shooting man he thought was a demon

A Kansas City, Missouri, man is jailed on $150,000 bond after being accused of a drug-related shooting death of a man he thought was a demon. Jackson County prosecutors charged 30-year-old Prince Conrad with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Monday's death of 45-year-old Willie Reaws III.

