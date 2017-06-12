LSR7 Notice of Open Public Meeting June 15, 2017

Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee's Summit, Missouri on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time.

