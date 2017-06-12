LSR7 Notice of Open Public Meeting Ju...

LSR7 Notice of Open Public Meeting June 15, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Lee's Summit Tribune

Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee's Summit, Missouri on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr online reality bu... 20,927
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jun 9 Guyfromkc88 62
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Jun 9 Anonymous 168
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) Jun 9 emily 185
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jun 3 Beware 339
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC